OSDH Moves to Next Phase in the Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is expanding eligibility for the JYNNEOS vaccine starting Monday, Oct. 3.

Those newly eligible include:

Any person diagnosed with syphilis in the previous 12 months

Any partner of an individual who has been diagnosed with syphilis in the previous 12 months

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two dose vaccine series, with the second dose given 28 days after the first.

“It is important that individuals schedule and come back for their second dose of the vaccine to become fully vaccinated,” said Jolianne Stone, the State’s Epidemiologist. “We know there can be some side effects from the shot, like discoloration or itching at the injection site, but most side effect are self-limiting and will go away in time.”

According to a recent report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIV infection and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are more prevalent among individuals with monkeypox.

Data show Oklahoma has seen a continuous increase in syphilis infections.

“We want Oklahomans to know that testing for syphilis and other STIs can be done free and confidentially at any local county health department,” said Terrainia Harris, director of the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service. “In order to stop the spread and keep residents healthy, it is imperative Oklahomans seek STI testing.”

If an individual believes they meet the JYNNEOS vaccine criteria they can contact their local county health department, call 211 option 8 or talk with their trusted healthcare provider.

For more information on monkeypox or to view the full list of criteria, visit Monkeypox (oklahoma.gov).