SSC Named Certified Healthy Campus

Photo: Healthy Campus

Seminole State College has been recognized by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a Certified Healthy Campus. James Fife, Health Educator II with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, (pictured at far right) presented the College its “Excellence Certification” this week.

Accepting the award on behalf of SSC are (pictured left to right): Director of Board Relations and Administrative Operations Mechell Downey, President Lana Reynolds, and Holly Wilson-Byrd, Director of Human Resources. Downey and Wilson-Byrd were responsible for nominating SSC for the honor.

Certified Healthy Campus was created in 2011 to recognize both public and private post-secondary campuses and career technology centers that promote health and wellness for their faculty, staff, students, and even visitors. Promotion of health and wellness can be done in a variety of ways including passing policies that encourage healthy lifestyles and making facilities available for physical activities.