Commissioners authorize application for REAP grant

ONL Reporter

The Okfuskee County Commissioners met September 6 at 9:00 a.m. for their regular weekly meeting. During the meeting they reviewed and approved monthly reports for county officials. The reports from the Assessor, Court Clerk, Drug Court, Health Department and Sheriff all reported zero dollars.

The also reviewed the County Clerk’s monthly financial statement for August. The report showed a $248,803.92 ending balance. The Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation monthly report for July had a balance of $10,230.08. Both reports were approved.

The Commissioners approved two projects impacting the county roads. The first project was authorizing an application for financial assistance from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund (REAP) in the amount of $75,000 for a one mile chip and seal on N3790 Road and approximately one half mile west of N3790 Road on E1100 Road connecting to an existing asphalt road. The application stated the project is needed to connect N3790 Road and E1100 Road to an existing asphalt road that goes to the Okemah Hospital for a better response time for emergency vehicles and citizens. The total project estimate is $105,000. This is located in Commissioner Yandell’s district. The REAP grant fund was increased by the Oklahoma Legislature from $15.4 million last year to $30 million this fiscal year.

The Commissioners also approved $150,000 to be taken from the ARPA fund to purchase gravel and hauling. The request was from Commissioner Yandell who represents District three. The request was approved.

In other business the Commissioner approved blanket purchase orders for: Limestone Rock, $10,000 ARPA (D#1)-gravel; Okemah Hardware, $300 (D#3) Supplies; Unifirst, $325 (D#3)-supplies and NAPA $500 (D#3) parts.

After reviewing a list of claims for items purchases with a total amount of $105,545.82 the commissioners at 9:15 a.m.