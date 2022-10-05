Funeral services for Reba Effy Eden Deer will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Barnes Family Cemetery of Wetumka. Visitation will be Thursday 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Reba Effy Eden Deer was born April 29, 2011 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Alex Franklin Deer and Jennifer Lee Bailey-Hughes. She passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the age of 11.

Reba was a 6th grader at Wetumka Schools. She loved reading, listening to classical music and working with plants and flowers.

She is survived by her parents, Alex Franklin Deer and Jennifer Lee Bailey-Hughes; two brothers, Taylor Deer and Darrick Deer of Wetumka; three sisters, Courtney Merrick of Midwest City, Alexandria Deer of McLoud and Candace Creech of McLoud; grandparents; Steve and Landa Hughes of Tulsa and Micki Deer of Wetumka; aunts, Lisa Mantooth of Tulsa, Vicki Baker of Fairview, Ann Gibson of Chickasha, Paula Herrod of Wetumka and Summer Barnes of Wetumka; uncles, Jack Deer of Wetumka and Steve Hughes II of Cherryville, Kansas; great-aunt, Lori Moreland-Minnabarriet of Spences Bridge, British Columbia, Canada and several cousins and family who will miss her dearly.

Serving as flower girls will be Emerson Madden, Kiera Herrod, Kogee Herrod, Mvhayv Herrod, Lela Rae Herrod, Carsyn Ridley, Elizabeth Baker, Ryleigh Powers and Summer Barnes.

Active pallbearers will be Taylor Deer, Darrick Deer, Kenneth Roughface, Ethan Powers, Thomas Alvin Herrod and Colt Dixon.

Honorary bearers include Phillip Herrod, Corbyn Ridley, Tatum Dixon, Sam Herrod, Kevin Dixon, Julien Anderson, Derek Deer, Roy Nauni and A.R. Herrod.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Chaplain Doug Ward under the direction of Deacon Curtis Scott.