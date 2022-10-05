Sonya Barkley

A memorial service for Sonya Gail (McClain) Barkley will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God.

Sonya Gail Barkley was born December 9, 1963 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Charles and Virginia (Montgomery) McClain. She passed away Tuesday, October, 4, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 58.

Sonya was a graduate of Mason High School and with home healthcare. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and watching television and especially loved her great niece, Isabella. On March 21, 1980 in Welty, she married James Ray Barkley.

She is preceded in death by her father, her husband, one son, James; three daughters, Christy, Ashley Nicole and Melissa Kay; two sisters, Vicky and Glenda and one brother, Ricky.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia McClain of Welty; two sisters, Jamie McClain of Welty and Shelly Boggs and husband Tony of Florida and neighbor and dear friends, Keith and Desirae Bailey of Welty.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.