Voter Registration Deadline Approaching for November 8 Election

(Oklahoma City) – The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is quickly approaching. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration before the upcoming election is Friday, October 14. Applications must be received or postmarked by the deadline in order for voters to be eligible to participate in the November 8 election.

Individuals can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal “wizard.” Applications filled out using the “wizard” must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate County Election Board to complete the process. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

Voters who have recently changed their name or moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. “A lot of changes take place when people move, get married or divorced, and often voter registration is the last thing on their minds until election season rolls around – and often it’s too late. With several state and federal elections on the ballot, we want to make sure voters’ registrations are up to date when they cast their ballot this November,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Ziriax also reminds voters who will turn 18 years old on or before Election Day that they can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Tips for new voters can be found on the State Election Board website.

Meanwhile, voter registration numbers have continued to increase in Oklahoma, since official voter registration numbers were released on January 15. September 30 voter registration statistics showed a net increase of nearly 68,000 voters statewide since January 15. The net increase was 47,669 for Republicans, 28,529 for Independents, and 1,558 for Libertarians. Democrats had a net decrease of 10,091 voters. More voter registration statistics – including statistics for each county – can be found on the State Election Board website.

Date Democrats Libertarians Republicans Independents Total Jan. 15, 2022 696,723 17,981 1,122,582 381,088 2,218,374 Sept. 30, 2022 686,632 19,539 1,170,251 409,617 2,286,039 Net Change -10,091 +1,558 +47,669 +28,529 +67,665

URL Guide

Voter Registration Application: https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/forms/voter-registration-application.pdf

OK Voter Portal “wizard”: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/RegWizard

County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html

Pre-Register: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote.html

Tips for New Voters: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/voting-101.html

Voter Registration Statistics: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-statistics.html