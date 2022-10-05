Williams, Donald Ray

Williams, Donald Ray-BS., MS., (Geology) passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Rancher, Author, Archeologist, Genealogist, retired Geologist, Don was happiest on his ranch in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma where for almost 40 years he raised Brangus cattle and fished in his ponds. Born May 1, 1929, Don started working at 13 and never retired. He is remembered as the “most honest of men”. After graduating with his Master’s degree from the University of Illinois, Don was hired by Monsanto and began his geological career working in Midland, TX followed by Kerr-McGee, Hamilton Brothers, L.R. French and some consulting work in Oklahoma City, OK and Calgary, Canada.

A native of northwest Nebraska, Don spent the summers there where he could pursue his passions of fishing, fossil hunting, and arrow-head hunting. He was an avid history scholar. Don was proud to be the son of one of Nebraska’s distinguished Sherriff’s, and wrote a book about his father, “Bring ‘Em Back Alive Sid.”

Preceded in death four weeks earlier by his beloved wife, Elaine Ruth (Witt), his last month was consumed with missing her. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary August 31, 2020.

Don is survived by five children: Charles Sidney (Chris)-Cochrane, Canada; Steven Ray (Brenda)-Oklahoma City, OK; Judy Ann Hoos (Lex)-Vancouver, Canada; Jeffrey Lee-Durant, OK; Donald Darwin (Laurie)-Piedmont, OK. Nine grandchildren: Jessica & Clayton Williams; Corey & Cameron Williams; Tiffany & Jeremy Hoos; Madeline Loosen; and Logyn & Dawson Williams, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins all mourn his passing.

Don was buried beside Elaine at his beloved home, Harrison, Nebraska.