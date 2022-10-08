SSC Helps Students Complete FAFSA at October Events

Seminole State College is helping students understand their financial aid options and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at events this month.

From Oct. 3 through Oct. 6, the Financial Aid Office, in a partnership with Student Support Services, held “FAFSA Days.” Financial Aid specialists set up in the Student Union to answer questions and assist students throughout the process.

The next event, “FAFSA Night” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Haney Center lecture hall from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to new and returning students. During “FAFSA Night” there will be a drawing for $75 gift card. This event is sponsored by the Financial Aid Office and the Student Recruitment Office.

The FAFSA is used to determine how much financial aid you may be able to receive to help pay for college. A completed FAFSA is also required for some state aid, including the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship and the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant program. Many students underestimate their financial need or assume they won’t qualify for financial aid, but every student should complete the FAFSA as soon as possible after Oct. 1 of their senior year of high school and every subsequent year that financial aid will be needed during college.

Students can complete the 2023-24 FAFSA online at StudentAid.gov. The online FAFSA features skip-logic technology that eliminates irrelevant questions based on your previous answers, and you can choose to use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which will automatically transfer your 2021 tax return information to your FAFSA.

Prospective and returning students can contact the SSC Financial Aid Office at 405-382-9247 or finaid@sscok.edu.