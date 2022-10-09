Oklahoma State Lands at No. 8/7 in New Rankings

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team remained at No. 7 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and moved down one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 8, which were released Sunday.

Oklahoma State has been ranked in the top 15 of every Associated Press poll since October 3, 2021, which is a total of 18 consecutive sets of rankings. The streak sets a program record, surpassing the stretches of 17 consecutive rankings from the 2016-17 season and the 2010-11 season.

The Cowboys moved to 5-0 for the second consecutive season and the sixth time under Mike Gundy on Saturday. OSU came back from a halftime deficit to defeat Texas Tech, 41-31, in Boone Pickens Stadium and improved a school-record home winning streak to 12 games.

Oklahoma State is the highest of five Big 12 teams ranked in both of the polls, which is the most teams the conference has seen in the rankings so far this season. OSU’s next opponent TCU is the second-highest ranked team in the conference at No. 13/15. Kansas State landed at No. 17/16, followed by Kansas at No. 19/20 after suffering its first loss of the season. Texas re-entered the polls at No. 22/24, while Baylor remained ranked at No. 23 in the coaches poll during its bye week.

The Cowboys will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a top-15 matchup with undefeated TCU in Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday. The game is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.