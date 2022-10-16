Have you Done your Yearly Medicare Plan Review? – We’re Here to Help!

Medicare Open Enrollment: October 15 – December 7



COEDD Area Agency on Aging (AAA), in partnership with the Oklahoma Insurance Department Medicare Assistance Program, is again offering free Medicare Part D Plan Comparison and Enrollment assistance throughout the Fall Open Enrollment Period—October 15th through December 7th. We’re here to help you take the guesswork out of your prescription drug coverage for 2023.

A certified counselor will provide unbiased, easy-to-understand information to help you compare Medicare Part D Plans and assist you in selecting or changing your drug coverage for 2023.

Each year Medicare Part D Plans change their premiums and what they cover, so it is encouraged to review your coverage each year. Remember, this is the only time of year that Part D changes can be made.

You will also be screened for “Extra Help”. Medicare beneficiaries with limited income and resources may qualify for “Extra Help” which can help reduce your costs including monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription copayments. Many people qualify and don’t even know it.

Counseling is free and can be completed over the phone or in our Shawnee office. We will also be holding enrollment events throughout our seven county service area: Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, and Seminole counties Reservations are required, so call and schedule your appointment now. Contact Kristi Tischer (Extension 128) at 1-800-375-8255 or 405-273-6410.