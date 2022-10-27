Robert Knox “Bob” Payne

Graveside funeral services for Robert Knox “Bob” Payne will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis, with Pastor Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating.

Bob was born October 16, 1939, in Okemah, OK, to the late L. Knox and Gladys (Viers) Payne. He died on Friday, October 21, 2022, in Ardmore, at the age of 83 years and 5 days. Bob and the former Ms. Marialice A. (Sitton) Barlow were united in marriage on July 6, 1977, in Durant.

Bob grew up in Okemah, graduating from Okemah High School, Class of 1957. Following high school, he attended Oklahoma State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Hotel & Restaurant Managment. Upon graduating from OSU, Bob joined the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Commendations and medals he earned in the Army included the Parachutist Badge, the Expert Infantry Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 2 Campaign Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge, and a Bronze Star. On December 31, 1966, he received an Honorable Discharge from the Army, with the rank of Captain. Bob was immensely proud of his service to his country.

After returning home from the Army, Bob spent several years managing restaurants for the Howard Johnson Company in Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, and several locations in Oklahoma. He then owned and operated his own restaurant in Okemah, prior to spending time managing the Lake Texoma Lodge in Kingston.

Although he had a great passion for the restaurant business, Bob made the decision to leave the business and pursue a career in public education. He returned to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Southeastern State University in Durant. His new career choice led him to the Davis Public School Systems in 1986, where he spent the next 15 years teaching typing and business classes, retiring in 2001.

Survivors include his wife, Marialice; three daughters, Letia Kristin Crawson, Delissa Jo Payne, and Jennifer Ann Smith; three sons, Robert Knox Payne, Jr, William David Payne, and James Michael Barlow; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Willam C. Payne.