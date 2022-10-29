Early Voting for General Election Begins Earlier This Year

(Oklahoma City) – An extra day of early voting has been added for the November 8 General Election this year thanks to new legislation enacted in 2021, the Secretary of the State Election Board reminded voters today. “For the first time ever, early voting will begin on the Wednesday prior to the General Election, adding an extra day for voters to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Voters can now cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot, but voters should be prepared to show proof of identity when they check in with election workers.

Voters wishing to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote. Early voting locations/dates/times are available on the State Election Board website.

Sample ballots are available through the OK Voter Portal. The election list can be found on the State Election Board website.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board.

