Several National Wreaths Across America Day Events Planned for Oklahoma

Local, dedicated volunteers are working to generate awareness for the mission and necessary veterans’ wreaths sponsorships

to honor the region’s heroes this December!

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME, and OKLAHOMA – Nov. 1, 2022 – Volunteers across the state of Oklahoma are working in support of national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) as they prepare for National Wreaths Across America Day – this year on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Currently, there are 78 participating WAA locations that will take part in this national event that endeavors to honor every interred American veteran with a live, balsam veteran’s wreath. Local sponsorship groups registered with Wreaths Across America are helping to raise the necessary wreath sponsorships to honor all the 74,763 veterans laid to rest in all of these participating locations. Through the effort, local volunteer groups and individuals give back to their communities and help to share the year-round mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

To view the full list of participating locations and sponsorship groups in Oklahoma and learn more about how you can help reach the goal in each community, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/oklahoma. Scroll down to find and visit each participating location’s WAA webpage and from there you can learn about the different sponsorship groups supporting each one.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with thousands of local nonprofits and civic groups, including Veteran Service Organizations that are helping living veterans and their families, to help raise awareness and wreaths sponsorships throughout the country. The WAA’s $5 give back program, registered sponsorship groups can earn $5 for every $15 veteran’s wreath sponsored to support these programs in their own communities. Each registered WAA sponsorship group also has a secure landing page where wreaths can be sponsored.

“It would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach, if we do not support other like-minded programs serving their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, and our national office provides the tools so you can be confident that you are supporting a local program giving back in your community.”

This year, across the country more than 3,400 locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – and more than 5,000 Sponsorship Groups are working in local communities to raise awareness and the wreath sponsorships needed to honor all local servicemembers laid to rest with the placement of live, veterans’ wreaths

Tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio to hear from local Oklahoma volunteers and how they are finding a way to serve in their communities and helping to grow the mission!

# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.