Funeral services for Ora Mae Day will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Buckeye Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Greenleaf Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Wednesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Ora Mae Day was born May 7, 1945 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Rev. C.D. and Marie (Sands) Harjo. She passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 77.

Mrs. Day was a graduate of Okemah High School and later from Haskell Institute. She was a very classy lady who loved the Lord and also enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Battle Creek Church of Broken Arrow.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Day; three brothers, Roley, Wilson and Cornel and one sister, Irene Tiger.

Survivors include her two brothers, Wayne Harjo and wife Lucille and Stephen Harjo; two sisters, Carolyn Powell and husband Butch and Hulda Little; sister in law, Debbie Harjo and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.