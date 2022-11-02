Galen D. “Pa” Guinn

Funeral services for Galen Duane “Pa” Guinn will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM graveside at the Hanna Cemetery.

Galen Duane Guinn, also known as “Pa”, was born November 10, 1957 in Glendale, Arizona to Evert Dee Guinn and Lois (Myers) Guinn. He passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma at the age of 64.

Galen was a resident of Blanchard, Oklahoma. He had worked in construction and enjoyed coon hunting and watching old westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Thomas Guinn and one sister, Carla Green.

Survivors include his two daughters, Michelle Guinn of Moore and Jeannette Guinn of Dibble; one son, Shawn Cherry and wife Summer of Blanchard; one sister, LaDonna Guinn of Tulsa and 6 grandchildren, Kali Duffey, Ashlynn Duffey, Riley Taylor, Ethan Whaley, Blake Cherry and Levi Cherry.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Jeremy Fairres.