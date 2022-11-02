A memorial service for John T. Sutherland will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Colonial Park Nursing Home.

John T. Sutherland was born July 10, 1947. He passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Colonial Park Nursing Home in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

John, also known as “Packy”, was a resident of the Colonial Park for the past 6 years and will be dearly missed by those who knew and took care of him.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Chaplain David Swift.