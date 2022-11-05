Betha M. Hodges

Betha M. Hodges journey on this earth ended October 30, 2022. She was born in the rural community of Sans Bois, Oklahoma on March 22, 1929 to Cearil and Della (Killian) Vance. Betha was a graduate of Kinta High School. In 1948, Betha married Wallace Thomas Hodges to whom she was married for 67 years until his passing in 2015.

After raising three children to school age, she attended Northeastern Oklahoma State College graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. In 1965, Betha entered the field of Elementary Education in Eufaula, Oklahoma and would enjoy a teaching career of over thirty years. Tom’s job as a County Extension agent took them to a number of other locations in the state. During this time, she also taught in the Noble, Pauls Valley, and Okemah Public Schools. Betha was a member of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.

Upon her retirement from Okemah public schools, she joined with Tom in managing their cattle ranch operations in and around Okemah. She and Tom greatly enjoyed this new time in their lives with more time together and involved in an activity they both loved. Upon their final retirement, Betha and Tom made their permanent residence near their son in Yukon, Oklahoma in 2009.

Betha and Tom were lifelong members of the Church of Christ and in retirement attended the Yukon Church of Christ, where many dear friendships were made and shared until her final days. The family wishes to thank those who were so generous in their time and caring and in making her life more accessible and enjoyable. It was a blessing to her to have close friends by her side.

Betha was preceded in death by her father, Cearil (an original enrollee of the Choctaw Nation) and her beloved mother, Della; two brothers, Gerald and Billy Ray (Pete), and one sister, Louise Butler.

Betha is survived by her sons, Lynn and wife Rita, Waxahachie, TX; Danny and wife Doris, Yukon, OK, and Steve and wife Jackie, Mandeville, LA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Brad Hodges, Shawnee, OK, Cara Severson, Aurora, CO and Krista Hodges-Eckhoff and husband Don, Mustang, OK; great-grandchildren, Brooke Severson and Madeline, Emery, and Kinley Eckhoff, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will forever be missed and cherished.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 3rd, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 4that the Yanda and Son Funeral Home Chapel, with graveside services at 3:00 p.m., at the Antioch Cemetery, Stigler, OK.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and people of Mercy Comfort Care, Noval Senior Care and Visiting Angels Home Care for their exceptional care of our loved one.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.