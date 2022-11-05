  HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE. Nov 5

HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Avey came into the clubhouse after his round of golf. He was headed to the barn to look at another member’s cart to see if he could determine what was wrong with it. He is always so helpful to other people. I hadn’t seen John for quite a while and really enjoyed visiting with him.

Chuck Johnson and Earnie Fox fertilized the greens before the rain that we had. We are thankful for the rain, but we need a lot more.

Ron Hensley from Guthrie meets his brother Charles from Henryetta at our golf course once or twice a week. They were here on Wednesday, the 26th. You can never count on who’s telling the truth about who won the golf game when they get through. They both claim to be the winner. It is always fun to have them around.

I rode around with Chuck while he played and noticed that the greens look much better since we had additional rain.

We invite you to join us at the Earnie Fox Municipal Golf Club.