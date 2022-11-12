Oklahoma Health Care Authority Releases SoonerSelect Medical and Children’s Specialty Plan Request for Proposals

Oklahoma City, OK – The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is seeking proposals to implement a comprehensive medical delivery system for the agency’s new health care model, SoonerSelect, following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of two delivery system reform bills.

SoonerSelect will allow OHCA to better incentivize health outcomes while maintaining oversight and authority over Oklahoma’s Medicaid program and the program funding. The agency is committed to improving the health and lives of SoonerCaremembers and will hold its SoonerSelect partners to high standards through strong accountability measures.

“OHCA is required to choose at least three contracted entities for medical services and one contracted entity for the children’s specialty plan. Contracted entities can include accountable care organizations, provider-led entities, and commercial plans,” said Kevin Corbett, OHCA CEO and Secretary of Health and Mental Health.

This partnership will allow OHCA to enhance the quality of service SoonerCare members receive by leveraging the resources of the contracted entities and investing in enhanced care coordination and social determination of health, leading to improved health outcomes for Oklahomans.

All health plans will be required to provide SoonerSelect members the same health care services currently offered bySoonerCare but may offer extra benefits to help improve the health of its members.

“We have high expectations for the contracted entities such as achieving specific quality metrics and developing strategies to address health disparities and social determinants of health,” said State Medicaid Director, Traylor Rains. “I look forward to seeing how these organizations help further our mission and improve health outcomes for Oklahomans.”

The transition in health care delivery will allow the agency to achieve the following payment and delivery system reform goals:

Improve health outcomes for Oklahomans

Move toward value-based payment

Improve SoonerCare member satisfaction

member satisfaction Contain costs by investing in preventive and primary care

Increase cost predictability to the State

Oklahoma joins 40 other states in engaging third-party organizations to administer certain Medicaid benefits. States have reported positive outcomes, such as cost containment by investing in primary care, preventive services and effective quality improvement strategies. It is common for these contracted organizations to be heavily invested in infrastructure, including technology, staffing and research on best practices to coordinate care for members. The selected organizations will be required to have an Oklahoma presence including key staff and call center operations.

“Working alongside these highly qualified contracted entities is the first step in strengthening our ability to serve Oklahomans,” said Corbett.

The RFP bidding process will end on Feb. 8, 2023. The contracts will be awarded and announced early next year.

For more information and updates about delivery reform in Oklahoma, visit https://oklahoma.gov/ohca/about/delivery-reform.html.

To view the medical RFP, visit https://oklahoma.gov/omes/services/purchasing/solicitations/8070000052.html.

To view the Children’s Specialty Plan RFP, visit https://oklahoma.gov/omes/services/purchasing/solicitations/8070000053.html.