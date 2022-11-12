SSC Library to Host Holiday Event for Students

Seminole State College will host its ‘Twas the Night Before Finals holiday event at the Boren Library on Dec. 4 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Students will be able to participate in several holiday activities, such as cookie decorating, making Christmas ornaments, designing holiday cards and watching a Christmas movie. There will also be free snacks for students to enjoy.

“We want to help students decompress and have a little fun before finals,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Amanda Estey said.

With the extended hours, students will also be able to prepare for their exams, print off papers and meet with tutors. The library also features a speech room for students to practice and record presentations.

The Boren Library’s regular hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The recently added extended hours on Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information about the holiday event, visit sscok.edu/events.

“