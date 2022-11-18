Congressman Lucas on Senator Inhofe’s Farewell Address: ‘Oklahoma Has Known No Greater Statesman and Advocate’

“On the day of my swearing-in, then Representative Jim Inhofe spoke of the change that was happening in Oklahoma as I joined the ranks of my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives. He spoke of the conservative shift that Oklahoma was in the midst of and reflected on the values that I and my neighbors hold dear as rural Oklahomans. Now, 28 years later, Oklahoma is going through another change- a monumental change- as Senator Inhofe begins to bid farewell to the hallowed halls of Congress and as our Dean of the Oklahoma Delegation.

“For five decades Oklahoma has known no greater statesman and advocate. Senator Inhofe’s moral compass and unwavering devotion to public service has and will continue to benefit Oklahomans and all Americans for generations to come. While the fruits of Senator Inhofe’s labors are recognizable across Oklahoma and the United States, it will be Jim’s legacy and steadfast leadership that the Oklahoma Delegation will now be responsible to fill. And while it will be the 118th Congress that will miss Jim’s presence, fortunately for Oklahoma and the U.S. Senate Jim is serving with us through the end of this Congress where we’ll soon consider the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act.

“I take great pride in saying it was Congressman Inhofe that introduced me on the House Floor 28 years ago, but I take even greater pride in calling Jim Inhofe a friend. Thank you, Jim for your friendship, leadership, and public service to a grateful state.”