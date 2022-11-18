 Skip to content

October GRF collections total $715.3 million

| |

OMES logo

John Suter
 Interim Director

J. Kevin Stitt
Governor

— NEWS RELEASE —

For Immediate Release

Nov. 17, 2022

October GRF collections total $715.3 million

OKLAHOMA CITY —General Revenue Fund collections in October totaled $715.3 million, which is $112.1 million, or 18.6%, above the monthly estimate. This is $103.9 million, or 17.0%, above collections in October 2021. Total GRF collections for the first four months of fiscal year 2023 are $2.9 billion, which is $622.3 million, or 27.5%, above the estimate, and $496.7 million, or 20.8%, above prior year collections for the same period.

“We continue to be encouraged by the upward trend of revenue collections that indicates the strength of Oklahoma’s economy,” said state Chief Operating Officer and OMES Interim Director John Suter. “Oklahoma has outperformed expectations across several key revenue sources and remains fiscally strong.”

Revenue tables are available on the OMES website.

Estimate to Actual
Actual to prior yearAs state government’s main operating fund, the GRF is the key indicator of state government’s fiscal status and the predominant funding source for the annual appropriated state budget. GRF collections are revenues that remain for the appropriated state budget after rebates, refunds, other mandatory apportionments and after sales and use taxes are remitted back to municipalities. In contrast, gross collections, reported by the state treasurer, are all revenues remitted to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Media Contact

Caden Cleveland
caden.cleveland@omes.ok.gov

About the Office of Management and Enterprise Services

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services provides financial, property, purchasing, human resources and information technology services to all state agencies, and assists the Governor’s Office on budgetary policy matters. Our mission:  Provide excellent service, expert guidance and continuous improvement in support of our partners’ goals. For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/omes.

OMES logo

Follow us @OklahomaOMES!

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube LinkedIn

State of Oklahoma • Office of Management & Enterprise Services • 2401 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK
oklahoma.gov/omes
This email was sent to news@okemahnewsleader.com using GovDelivery Communications Cloud on behalf of: Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services ·2401 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 · (405) 521-2141 GovDelivery logo

Posted in Featured Stories

Leave a Comment