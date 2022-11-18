Oklahoma State Park Bathrooms Receive Upgrades Saving Taxpayers $30M

Several state parks were part of a major bathroom upgrade that resulted in a 64.3%reduction in cost compared to the previous restroom replacement units

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department saved taxpayers $30 million as the agency completed a multi-year process of upgrading the facilities at Oklahoma State Parks. The additions have also improved park visitors’ experience and align with the agency’s goal of consistent improvement at all Oklahoma State Park facilities.

The upgrades netted a 64.3% reduction in cost per unit compared to the previous restroom replacement units. In comparison to previously used models, the prefabricated option the agency selected generated cost savings of approximately $225,000 per unit.

“Since we began the State Park renovation projects, we’ve seen a steady increase in park attendance and sales tax revenue. Last year alone, visitors to Oklahoma State Parks spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our newly renovated bathroom facilities, now upgraded with heat, air, and elevated privacy. These upgrades will not only improve the parks but also the communities they are in.”

The facilities receiving upgrades were decaying, multi-stall bathrooms without climate control.

The new single-stall bathrooms are equipped with climate control settings ensuring year-round temperature consistency. Epoxy coating on the floors makes the facilities easier to clean and maintain.

“It’s exciting to walk into an accomplishment like this as our state parks are consistently improving,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The future savings the agency will see from this project will help ensure this trend of improvement continues.”

The project included 117 replacements and renovations in 21 state parks and 77 campgrounds.

To book a night at an Oklahoma State Park or to learn more, visit TravelOK.com/Parks.

Oklahoma State Parks installed new bathroom facilities at 21 park locations across the state. PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA STATE PARKS.

New bathroom facilities have been installed at Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert. PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA STATE PARKS.

Several Oklahoma State Parks have received new climate-controlled, single-stall restrooms. PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA STATE PARKS.

The new bathroom facilities being installed at several Oklahoma State Park locations include single-stall toilets and showers. PHOTO PROVIDED BY OKLAHOMA STATE PARKS.

