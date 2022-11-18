Funeral services for Rev. Harry James Anderson will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Sandcreek Baptist Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Sandcreek Church Cemetery. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka with wake services being Wednesday, 8:00 PM at the Sandcreek Baptist Church.

Rev. Harry James Anderson was born August 8, 1943 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Henry and Katie (Albert) Anderson. He passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home in Holdenville at the age of 79.

Rev. Anderson grew up in the Wetumka area and was also a longtime resident of Holdenville. He and Augusta Barnett were married on April 8, 1966. He was a very talented carpenter and the pastor of the Sandcreek Baptist Church for over 30 years. Rev. Anderson was an avid fisherman who loved his family and church deeply. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dr. Zachariah Anderson; three brothers, Michael, Mose Ray and Felix Anderson; two sisters, Linda Fish and Sukie Anderson and brother in law, Richard Lillard.

He is survived by his wife, Augusta Anderson of the home; one son, Herod Anderson and wife Louana of Okmulgee; two daughters, Angela Martin and husband Henry and Sarah Anderson of Holdenville; four sisters, Mahaley Harjo and husband Harry of Wetumka, Freda Miller of Wetumka, Jennie Lillard of Wetumka and Samantha Anderson of Wetumka; 16 grandchildren, Vpelv Anderson, Ursala Jackson, Alicia Martin, Lauren Martin, Kyle Martin, Alexandria Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Trinity Anderson, Azariah Anderson, Austin Lawrence, Nathan Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Tarin Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Eco Anderson and Yaniah Lasarge and thirteen great-grandchildren, Adrian, Avryanna, Darius, Josiah, Mvhayv, Faith, Arabella, Augustus, Hailey, Rodney Jr., Christina, Maddie and Kendra.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Anderson, Kyle Martin, Isaiah Anderson, Nathan Anderson, Stephen Harjo and Marcus Anderson.

Honorary bearers include Jared Jones, Justin Jones, Stefan Wright, Josiah Bear, Darius Heneha and Henry Martin.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Earnest Best and Rev. Mvhayv Charcoal – Locust.

