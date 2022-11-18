Funeral services for Ronnie Lee Ogden will be Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery of Okemah.

Ronnie Lee Ogden was born May 16, 1950 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Ewell Lee Ogden and Louise (Buckhanon) Ogden. He passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home in Okemah at the age of 72.

Ronnie was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a graduate of Weleetka High School. He and Judy Guinn were married May 24, 1969 in Okemah. Ronnie worked many years trimming trees and also as a janitor for Okemah Public Schools for 20 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, his cattle and more than anything else, spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ricky and one brother-in-law, Bill Gordon.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ogden of the home; one son, Scott Ogden and wife Barbara of Checotah; one daughter, Melissa Ogden of Okemah; three sisters, Berinda Gordan of Okemah, Glynda Goode and husband Gerald of Okemah and Beverly Wilcox of Henryetta; 6 grandchildren, Kaylin, Courtney, Callie, A.J., Alex and Jessica and one great-grandchild, Liam.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Kenneda, Kevin Johnson, Taygen Bryant, A.J. Kenneda, Tory McNabb and John Caleb Guinn.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma. Bro. Mark Rich officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.