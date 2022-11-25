Funeral services for Kelly Dale Wind will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, Okemah, Oklahoma with Marc Roberts officiating.

Kelly Dale Wind was born September 30, 1969 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Nelson Wind and Janine Bender. He passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the age of 53.

Kelly was a graduate of Sequoyah High School. He was truly a jack of all trades and loved listening to old school music. He was an avid Oklahoma State fan and also enjoyed playing golf and especially spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Cody Wind and one sister, Meske Wind.

He is survived by his father, Nelson Wind of Okemah; his mother, Janine Bender of Cromwell; six sons, Michael Factor, Nathaniel Wind (Kandice Alexander), Spender Wind, Yahola Wind (Haley Castillo), Brandan Wind and Keiton Wind; three daughters, Mariah Factor, Hokte-Vcakv Yargee (Tyree) and Kaellie Dawn Wind; three brothers, James Bender (Michell), Gabriel Wind (Crystal) and Marc Roberts; four sisters, jSamantha Robinson (Adam), Richenda Burnett (John), Naketa Hulbutta and Elyse Villarreal and five grandchildren. He is also survived by Helena Yargee.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

