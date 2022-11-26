Cecil E. Cockman

Funeral services for Cecil Eugene Cockman, Wetumka resident, will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Cecil Eugene Cockman was born October 1, 1930 in Cedar Glades, Arkansas to George Washington and Rosie (Herron) Cockman. He passed away, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

Cecil moved to Oklahoma in 1936 near Shawnee, Oklahoma and later graduated from Paden High School in 1948. He started working for a funeral home in 1948 becoming a licensed funeral director in 1966. Cecil worked for various funeral homes for over 55 years. He married in 1953 while serving in the United States Army as a S/Sgt. To this union three children were born. On February 4, 1989, he married Beverly (Peixotto) Stanfill.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael (Mar.10, 1984); two brothers, Gerald and Terry Middleton; step-father and mother; great-granddaughter, Lexy Castorena; and brother in law, Charles Bean.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Cockman of the home; children, Cheryl Castorena and husband Tino of Claremore, Oklahoma, Cathy Hammons of McCloud, Oklahoma, Cindy Roby and husband Jack of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Michael Stanfill of Forsyth, Missouri and Gina Speir and husband Thompson of Okemah, Oklahoma; three brothers, Billy Cockman and wife Glenda of Jessieville, Arkansas, Lenard Cockman and wife Nancy of Pettite Jean Mtn., Arkansas and Dewayne Middleton and wife Geraldine of Prague, Oklahoma; three sisters, Dewanna Bean of Jessieville, Arkansas, Lavon Baxter of Shawnee, Oklahoma and Glena Prather and husband Jerry of Prague, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many dear friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jonathan Hammons, Kyle Franks, Brandon Speir, Jordon Speir, Joshua Speir and Jameson Speir.

Honorary bearers include Robert Buoy, Sam Hill, Johnny Anderson, Robert Spradlin, Harry Combs and Bill Robinson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Claude Butler and Rev. Don Brown.

