Funeral services for Justin Lee Rhinehart will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Kialegee Family Life Center of Wetumka. Wake services will be Wednesday evening also at the Kialegee Family Life Center.

Justin Lee Rhinehart was born May 27, 1997 in Ada, Oklahoma. He passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Wetumka, Oklahoma at the age of 25.

Justin was a 2015 graduate of Wetumka High School where he loved playing football for the Chieftains and later with a semi-pro football team. After high school he attended the Tulsa Welding School and went to work as a welder with Platinum Cross of Okemah. He and Cassie Lynn Smith were married August 21, 2021 in Okemah. Justin enjoyed wrestling, weightlifting, fishing, camping, mushball and cornhole. He will be terribly missed by a host of dear friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna Rhinehart.

He is survived by his wife, Cassie Rhinehart of the home in Wetumka; his mother, Justina Yolanda Givens of Wetumka; two daughters, Amber Smith and Baya Rhinehart; his brother, Ethan Strong of Okemah; grandparents; Martha and Ben Givens, Robert Rhinehart Sr. and Chris McClure all of Wetumka; mother in law, Crystal and Jeremy Ramsey of Wetumka; sister in law, Kendell Smith of Wetumka; brothers in law, Brian Smith, Wesley Smith and Wade Ramsey all of Wetumka; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and other family and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Luke Ayres, Shaun Coon, Wvncee Smith, Chris Hughes, Zack Allen and Keith Wind.

Honorary bearers include Brysyn and Bransyn Givens, Senhelvpke Frazier, Kotcha Moppin, Zion Canard, Kyle Anderson, Jaden Neeley and Zacharia Hobia.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Daniel Ingle.

