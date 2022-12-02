Funeral services for Samuel Harjo will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Highspring Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Family’s home place in Okemah. Wake services will be Sunday, 7:00 PM at the Highspring Baptist Church.

Samuel Harjo was born July 14, 1963 in Oklahoma City to Joseph and Gladys (Jackson) Harjo. He passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Okemah at the age of 59.

Samuel was a longtime resident of Okemah and a graduate of Hanna High School. He enjoyed watching OU football and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Josephine Harjo, Lillian Tiger, Esther Harjo Billy and Rhonda Kaye Harjo and two brothers, Nathaniel and Thomas Harjo.

He is survived by his son, Byron Hicks of Okemah; two daughters, Jessica and Hailey Harjo of Okemah; three brothers, Eugene Harjo of Oklahoma City, Phillip Harjo of Dustin and William Harjo of Livingston, Texas and one sister, Louise Harjo of Norman.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Kenneth Hill, Amos Roberts Sr., Billy Ray Harley, Speedy Harley, J.D. Harley and Robert Solomon.

Honorary bearers include Mike Hicks, Clint Harjochee, Billy Hill, Legus Harjo, Lewis Harjo and Daniel Harjo.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Phillip Harjo.

