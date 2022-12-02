Funeral services for Velma Buie will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Skyview Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Bower Cemetery in Longtown, Oklahoma.

Velma Buie (Walker) was born on September 24, 1949 to Doss Allen and Lucille (Stringfellow) Walker in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma. Velma grew up in Okemah, Oklahoma graduating from Okemah High School, Class of 1968, on December 24, 1969. She married the love of her life, James LeFlore Buie at the Okemah Court House. Velma and Jim resided in Tulsa, Oklahoma for over 40 years and raised their family there. She was a homemaker, with many titles and talents. She was all about family and very involved in her kids and grandkids lives. She also loved to cook. Everyone enjoyed her food and nobody went hungry when she was around. She enjoyed canning, sewing and working in her flower gardens. She made the holidays magical. Her favorite holiday was Halloween. She said she enjoyed it because it was a chance to treat the neighborhood kids. People came from across town to see her Halloween decorations. She always dressed as a witch for fun, a tradition she continued throughout her life. Velma had a close relationship with her nieces and nephews and was everybody’s “favorite” aunt. Velma was especially close to her brother Roy Walker and had a great affection for his three girls. After she suffered a series of strokes she and Jim moved to Okemah, Oklahoma to be near their daughter, eventually winding up in Weleetka, Oklahoma. Velma and Jim were married 52 years, they affectionately called each other Papa Bear and Mama Bear.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Doss and Lucille; her brother, Floyd Walker; her sisters, Virginia Fowler, Alice Slimp and Mae Green; nephews, Doss Slimp and John Beauchamp and niece Tina Rice.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Buie of Weleetka; Jim’s son, Kim Buie of Little Rock, Arkansas; his daughter, Carol Ann Ciesiensky and husband Mike of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She is also survived by her daughter, Angela Rose Travis and husband Todd of Weleetka and by her son, James LeFlore Buie and wife Laura of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; brothers, Roy Walker and wife Connie of Okemah; brother in law, Travis Buie of Eufaula, Oklahoma; sisters, Helen Boston of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, Nancy Green of Florida and sister in law, Lucille Walker of Okemah; best friend and cousin, Betty Presslauer and husband Siegfried of Tulsa; 9 grandchildren, Bradley Buie, Jamie Buie, Tracy Parker, Michael Ciesiensky, J.B. Ciesiensky, James Buie III, Bonnie Buie, Dakota Travis and Josie Travis; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-grandbaby on the way and numerous nieces, nephews cousins and dear friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Neal, Justin Neal, Jacob Neal, Jordan Neal, Cody Johnson and James Buie III.

Honorary pallbearers include Ethan Pendergrass, Raymond Slimp, David Gibson, Choya Shropshire, Rick Buie, Bobby Atchley and George Horton.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. David Hamilton.

