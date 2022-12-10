Graveside services for Emmalynn Sue Taylor will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Pigeon Family Cemetery near Ryal, Oklahoma.

Emmalynn Sue Taylor passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Emmalynn was the daughter of Damon West and Ashlee Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Neveah Taylor.

She is survived by her father, Damon West of Okemah; her mother, Ashlee Taylor of Okemah and three brothers, Cristian Taylor, Joseph Ruiz and Darien Ruiz.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.