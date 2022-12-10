Joe Patrick Fitzgerald

Joe Patrick Fitzgerald lost his battle with Type One Diabetes on November 10th, 2022 at the Blackwell Hospital in Blackwell Oklahoma.

He was born on June 29th, 1980 and blessed this world with his creativity. He was an excellent carpenter and an outstanding drummer. But more than anything he was a suffering T1D, which caused him grief and pain.

He leaves behind his, parents, Beth Sutton Fitzgerald and David Fitzgerald and a brother Chet Fitzgerald. He also leaves behind his daughter, Alayna Fitzgerald and his son Jace Fitzgerald. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Bronzon, Brayzon, and Jocee (JoJo).

Joe was an extremely creative carpenter when he was able to work. He also wrote music and played the drums quite well. When feeling well, he played in a band, Kay County Line.

There will be a “Celebration of his Life” in the spring at which time we will bury his ashes under a Buckeye tree. Date will be announced in March and will be on the family farm.