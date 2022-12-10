Graveside services for Ramona June York will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Welty Cemetery.

Ramona June York was born in Mason, Oklahoma on June 22, 1937 to Waverly and Mary (Pinion) Allen. She passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Ramona met her high school sweetheart Donald Gail York at Mason High School and were married May 21, 1953 in Castle, Oklahoma. They have three children, Billy Don York Sr. of Welty and wife Robin, Michael Allen York of Mason and Lisa Michelle Williams and husband Steve of Okemah and grandchildren, Billy Don York and wife Nikie of Stroud, Eric Matthew York and wife Amber of Welty, Amy Nicole Haney and husband Jeremy of Edmond, James Colt Williams and wife Rebecca of Bearden and Sawyer Dale Williams and wife Cheyenna of Okemah.

They very much enjoyed their great-grandchildren, Harli, Halli and Hayes York of Stroud, Shelby, Lilly and Aaron “Bub” York of Welty, Brooklyn, Bonnie and Beckham Haney of Edmond and Georgianna, Stryker and Ketch Williams of Bearden. She is also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews and caregivers from Colonial Park Manor

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harry Allen Jr. and soul mate, Donald Gail York on June 14, 2020. They were married 65 years.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.