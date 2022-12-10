Ronnie Wayne White was born February 12, 1952 in Casa Grande, Arizona to Guster George White and Willie May (Anthony) White. He passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Mr. White was a resident of Paden, Oklahoma and had worked as a truck driver. On September 11, 1984 he married Joyce Lavon Hope. Mr. White enjoyed tinkering with small engines, fishing, boating and riding horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Maxine, Joanie, Elaine and Ilene.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hope-White of the home; children, James White of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Lacinda White of Stockton, California, Deanna Whitmore of Beatrice, Nebraska, Justin White of Okemah and Tandra Eardman of Okemah; two sisters, Doris Fox of Texas and Patty Riggins of Stockton, California; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.