Trash roll-off no longer available at cemetery

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Reporter

As the city of Okemah continues to look at a variety of cost cutting measures to help with the budget, residents will notice the roll-off dumpster at the city dump is no longer available to use for dumping trash at the cemetery. Moving forward, only tree limbs will be allowed to be dumped.

For bulk trash, the city will be relying on the monthly bulk trash day provided by Green Environmental Services. According to the contract with Green Environmental, two cubic yards of bulk trash is permitted during the monthly pickup, which equates to approximately four of the 96-gallon polycarts.

Allowable items to be disposed of include discarded house appliances, hot water tanks, furniture and mattresses, as well as tree limbs and wood scrap. Restricted items include hospital, medical or hazardous waste, rocks, concrete bricks or railroad ties, propane tanks, car batteries, sheetrock or any items containing freon. For a full list, it is recommended to contact Green Environmental Services or city hall.

The monthly bulk trash pick-up schedule coincides with the weekly pick-up schedule. For residents that have their weekly trash picked up on Monday, their monthly bulk trash pick-up day will be the first Monday of each month.

For residents that have their weekly trash picked up on Wednesdays, their monthly bulk trash pick-up day will be the third Monday of each month. Finally, for residents that have their weekly trash picked up on Thursdays, their monthly bulk trash pick-up day will be the fourth Monday of each month.