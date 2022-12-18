Earnestine H. Henneha

Funeral services for Earnestine Henneha will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Prairie Spring Cemetery west of Okemah. Wake services will be Monday, 5:00 – 8:00 PM also in the funeral home chapel.

Earnestine Henneha was born May 3, 1945 in Castle, Oklahoma to Harry Henneha and Christine Marjorie (Wind) Henneha. She passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home west of Okemah at the age of 77.

Earnestine was a lifelong resident of the Okemah and Castle area. She attended Okemah Public Schools as a child and later received her graduation diploma in 1997. Earnestine worked many years as a secretary and was involved with the Okemah Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed watching the Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, Chicago Fire and CSI Miami. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and watching them play ball.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Bridgett Roberts; one sister, Wanda Buckley; two brothers, Charles and Leonard Henneha Sr. and one granddaughter, Jennifer Beaver.

Survivors include her four daughters, Marla Byrum of Muskogee, Rebecca Beaver of Tulsa, Michelle Moore of Tulsa and Kunawv Yahola of Okemah; three sisters, Lucille (King) Joshua of Okmulgee, Valeria Littlecreek of Okemah and Pat Johnson of Okemah; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK.

