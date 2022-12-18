Funeral services for Robert W. Root will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Freewill Baptist Church of Okemah with Bro. Jamie Perry and Bro. Andrew Banta officiating.

Robert Wyers Root was born September 16, 1948 at Last Chance, Oklahoma to Sherman Emmet Root and Florence Belle (Wyers) Root. He passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Okemah at the age of 74.

Robert was a resident of Okemah and a graduate of Mason High School. He retired from Oklahoma Natural Gas after 31 years of employment where he worked as a manager and supervisor. In 1970, he married Debra Ellis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wayne Root and one sister, Elgerene Moore.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Root of the home; one daughter, Sheri Teeples and husband John of Okemah; one sister, Lou Gourd of Skiatook, Oklahoma and one grandchild, Tomlin Teeples.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

