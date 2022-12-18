SSC Board of Regents Approve Micro-Credentialing

Agreements with Local Businesses

The Seminole State College Board of Regents approved a number of memorandum of understanding documents with businesses participating in the College’s new micro-credentialing program and approved the 2023-2024 academic calendar at their meeting on Dec. 15.

As the meeting opened, Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Melanie Rinehart presented the financial report. Then President Lana Reynolds provided an update on personnel, enrollment and campus activities since the Board last met.

Then the regents reviewed and approved memorandum of understanding documents with BancFirst of Seminole and Enviro for their participation in SSC’s micro-credentialing program. Micro-credentials are short-term, postsecondary credentials comprised of a coherent set of measurable non-credit bearing activities or projects and/or up to nine hours of credit bearing courses that provide specific career critical skills, competencies and knowledge that can be readily transferred to the workplace. This initiative also includes the implementation of digital badging so that the learners can share their training and employers have a verified credential that can be accessed electronically.

The Board also approved the renewal of a maintenance agreement with Jenzabar, who provides the College’s software operating system.

The Board then approved the calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year, the annual report on student assessment and several academic program reviews. These standard items are presented to the Board prior to submission to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Regents present at the meeting were Chair Ryan Pitts, Marci Donaho, Kim Hyden, Curtis Morgan and Robyn Ready.

The Board of Regents will convene for their next meeting on Jan. 19, 2023.