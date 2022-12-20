Loyal Lesley “Shorty” Dyer



Loyal Lesley Dyer was born January 14, 1931 in Hughes County, Oklahoma to Jimmy Dyer and Stella (Farris) Dyer. He passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Holdenville, Oklahoma at the age of 91.

Mr. Dyer, or Shorty as he was known by many, was a lifelong resident of the Wetumka area. On June 13, 1957 he married Flora Mae Newman in Wewoka, Oklahoma. He was a retired Hughes County employee and enjoyed fishing, working on his lawnmowers and watching old time westerns. He also proudly served his country with the United States Army National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Arlis Ray, Leroy, Billy Joe and James Dyer.

Survivors include his wife, Flora Mae Dyer of the home; his son, Lesley Dyer of Wetumka; daughter, Kristi Kincade of Wetumka; two brothers, Phillip Dyer of Enid and Don Wayne Dyer and wife Wilma of Shawnee; two grandchildren, Summer Atkinson and husband Andrew and Lisa Osborn and husband Phillip and five great-grandchildren, Jade and Maddison Osborn and Aubree, Addelyn and Quayde Atkinson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Atkinson, Tim Kincade, Dylan Kincade and Dawson Kincade.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Funeral services for Loyal Lesley Dyer, also known as "Shorty", will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com

