Marqueita Beth Coon

Marqueita Beth Coon, 59, of Paden, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, in Shawnee. Marqueita was born on December 31, 1962 in Prague and grew up in Paden. She attended and graduated from Paden High School.

Following high school, Marqueita stayed home with her son for ten years. She then spent 25 years, working at TDK in Shawnee. Upon leaving TDK, Marqueita enrolled at Seminole State College, where she earned her associates degree. At the age of 47, Marqueita earned her CLEET Law Enforcement Certification and worked for many years as a prison guard at the John Lilly Correctional Center in Boley. The last year or so, she served as a case manager. She was also the local Avon lady for many years.

Marqueita loved her family, her animals and her garden. She spent many hours tending to her plants and animals. She loved her cats, her dogs and her chickens. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Marqueita had a loving heart and a strong spirit. Even upon receiving a cancer diagnosis, she never let it get to her, always having a bright outlook on life.

Marqueita was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Angel Hessman.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Steven Gene Coon; her parents; one son, Scott Charles Hessman and his wife, Michelle; one daughter, Desirea Jean Coon; two step daughters, Misty Love Coon and Randi Coon; nine grandchildren, Damion Hessman, A.J. Buckley, Talia Buckley, Zander Buckley, Serenity Coon, Patience Coon, Adrian Carmichael-Coon, R.J. Watts and Jesse Watts; one brother, Mark Adams and his wife, Stephanie and Jitana Graff and her husband, Patrick; and a host of family and friends.