Dennis “Slim” Wayne Shepard

Dennis “Slim” Wayne Shepard was born March 1, 1959 in Cortland, New York to Ruby and Richard Shepard. He moved to Okemah in 1975 with his family. He passed away at his home north of Haydonville, Oklahoma on December 17, 2022 at the age of 63.

He is preceeded in death by both of his parents, one sister Sharon, and two brothers Dickie and David.

Survivors include; his dog Black Jack and his cat Heidi. One sister Cheryl and husband Ken Adams, one son Byron Shepard, one nephew Lloyd and wife Alyssa Shepard, one niece Shakara Shepard, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two great-nieces and two great nephews.

Burial will be at Montesoma Baptist Church cemetery. In place of a funeral, a celebration of life for Dennis will be held at a later date, to be announced.