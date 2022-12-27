Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

EDITOR’S NOTE: The full link to the registration site for the event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-for-all-oklahoma-local-and-tribal-nation-coordination-workshop-tickets-488301491907

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Broadband Office, American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100 Mick Cornett Drive, will bring together key participants in Oklahoma from the federal, state, tribal, and local governments, industry, and other important stakeholders to discuss coordination on broadband efforts as the state prepares to receive significant broadband funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

There is no cost to attend the event, but registration should be made at this link. Onsite registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the event starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.

“Connecting all Oklahomans to affordable, reliable high-speed internet is critical to economic stability and growth,” said Mike Fina, chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board and executive director of the Oklahoma Municipal League. “This event will provide an opportunity for us to discuss ways we can work together to efficiently and effectively use these federal dollars for maximum benefit.”

Proposed agenda topics include:

State Update on Implementation of Federal Broadband Programs

Overview of Federal Broadband Funding Opportunities

Tribal Coordination

Digital Access Challenges and Solutions for Oklahoma

Telehealth

Mapping Update

How to get involved in Local Coordination

State Grants and Requirements to Apply

Office Hours with the Oklahoma Broadband Office and NTIA

About the Oklahoma Broadband Office

Oklahoma has launched an aggressive effort to ensure fast and affordable broadband internet service is available throughout the state and the Oklahoma Broadband Office is a key component.

Created by the Legislature in May 2022, the office is on a five-year mission to develop and administer grant programs to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. It also coordinates efforts throughout the state to ensure broadband expansion is conducted effectively and efficiently.

This effort builds on previous work to connect the entire state with the economy of the 21stCentury. The benefit to families, farms, businesses, and communities is this generation’s equivalent to the impact of rural electrification nearly 100 years ago.

# # #

For more information contact:

Tim Allen, Director of Policy & Communications

tim.allen@broadband.ok.gov

Mobile: 405-205-4929