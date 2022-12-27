 Skip to content

The National Football Foundation remembers those who paved the way in college football and left us in 2022.

| |

2022 In Memoriam

The National Football Foundation remembers those who paved the way in college football and left us in 2022.
IRVING, Texas (Dec. 27, 2022) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered today those who passed away in 2022 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations.

 

“It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2022, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.”

 

Click here to view a special “In Memoriam” video that debuted earlier this month during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas that honors those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022.

 

Bill Archie

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Norfolk State University

Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022

Jimmy Asato

Head Football Coach

University of Hawai’i

July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022

 

* Bob Babich

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Miami University (OH)

May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022

 

* Frank Beckmann

2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award

Voice of the Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022

 

Jerry Berndt

Head Football Coach

DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple

May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022

 

* Marlin Briscoe

2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Nebraska Omaha

Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022

 

* Ross Browner

1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Notre Dame

March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022

 

* Dave Butz

2014 Hall of Fame Inductee

Purdue University

June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022

 

Leland Byrd

Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan

Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference

April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022

 

Bill Cain

Athletics Director

East Carolina University

Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022

 

* Frank Cignetti Sr.

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach

West Virginia, Indiana (PA)

Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022

* Jake Crouthamel

1999 NFF Toner Award

Athletics Director – Syracuse University

Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College

June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022

 

Bill Dando

Head Football Coach

John Carroll (OH), Buffalo

April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022

 

* Vince Dooley

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

2004 NFF Toner Award

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

University of Georgia

Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022

 

Bill Draddy

NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President

Michigan State University

May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022

 

Robert Epling

NFF Board Member

Orange Bowl Committee Past President

Former Furman University Football Player

Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022

 

Lawrence Fan

Athletics Administrator

San José State University

Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022

 

Bill Fulcher

Head Football Coach

Tampa, Georgia Tech

Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022

 

Gary Gaines

Head Football Coach

Abilene Christian University

May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022

 

Ray Greene

Head Football Coach

North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M

Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022

 

Tim Griffin

San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer

FWAA Past President

University of Memphis

July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022

 

* Ray Guy

2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern Mississippi

Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022

 

* John Hadl

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Kansas

Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022

 

Charles Harris

Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA)

Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022

 

Jim Hilyer

Head Football Coach

University of Alabama at Birmingham

July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022

 

* Ernie Hoidal

2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF Southern Idaho Chapter

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman

University of San Francisco

Aug. 26, 1949 – Sept. 20, 2022

 

* Paul Hoolahan

2018 NFF Legacy Award

Sugar Bowl CEO

Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University

University of North Carolina

c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022

 

* Walt Hunt

2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF King County/Seattle Chapter

University of Washington

June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022

 

Arnold Jeter

Head Football Coach

Delaware State, New Jersey City University

Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022

 

Dr. Vannette W. Johnson

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022

 

* Shelby Jordan

2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Washington University in St. Louis (MO)

Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022

 

Larry Lacewell

Head Football Coach, Athletics Director

Arkansas State University

Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022

 

Mike Leach

Head Football Coach

Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State

March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022

 

* Jim Lynch

1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete

University of Notre Dame

Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022

 

John Madden

Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster

Cal Poly

April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021

* Hugh McElhenny

1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Washington

Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022

 

Gary Moeller

Head Football Coach

Illinois, Michigan

Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022

 

Guy Morriss

Head Football Coach

Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce

May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022

 

* Darrell Mudra

2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa

Athletics Director – North Dakota State

Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022

 

* Robert Mulcahy III

NFF Board Member

2010 NFF Toner Award

Athletics Director – Rutgers University

May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022

 

* Thomas Murphy

1994 NFF Gold Medal

Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.

Cornell University

May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022

 

Walt Nadzak

Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut

Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel

July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022

 

Stan Parrish

Head Football Coach

Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan

Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022

 

* Marvin Powell

1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Southern California

Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022

 

Bo Reardon

NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President

Springfield College (MA)

May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022

 

* Rick Redman

1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Washington

March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022

 

Tom Reed

Head Football Coach

Miami (OH), North Carolina State

Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022

 

Greg Robinson

Head Football Coach

Syracuse University

Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022

 

Vin Scully

Legendary Broadcaster

Fordham University

Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022

 

Chuck Stobart

Head Football Coach

Toledo, Utah, Memphis

Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022

 

John T. Stuart III

Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman

University of Texas

Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022

 

* Charley Trippi

1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee

University of Georgia

Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022

 

Roger Valdiserri

Athletics Administrator

University of Notre Dame

May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022

 

* Joe Yukica

Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth

1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award

NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter

May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022

 

Devin Chandler (2002-2022)

Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022)

D’Sean Perry (2000-2022)

University of Virginia Football Players

 

* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient
About The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. With 120 chapters in 47 states, NFF programs include the selection and induction of members of the College Football Hall of Fame; the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta; Future For Football; The William V. Campbell Trophy®; the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments; the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award; and a series of initiatives to honor the legends of the past and inspire the leaders of the future. NFF corporate partners include Catapult, Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments, Jostens, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the New York Athletic Club, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation and the Sports Business Journal. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter@NFFNetwork and learn more at footballfoundation.org.
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
Preserving the Past, Promoting the Present, Preparing the Future, and Protecting the Game Through Programs and Initiatives that Support
• 774 Colleges & Universities • Over 81,000 College Football Players
• 15,810 High Schools • Over 1.04 Million High School Football Players
Posted in Sports

Leave a Comment