The National Football Foundation remembers those who paved the way in college football and left us in 2022.

|IRVING, Texas (Dec. 27, 2022) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered today those who passed away in 2022 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations.
“It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2022, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.”
Click here to view a special “In Memoriam” video that debuted earlier this month during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas that honors those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022.
Bill Archie
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Norfolk State University
Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022
Jimmy Asato
Head Football Coach
University of Hawai’i
July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022
* Bob Babich
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Miami University (OH)
May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022
* Frank Beckmann
2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award
Voice of the Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022
Jerry Berndt
Head Football Coach
DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple
May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022
* Marlin Briscoe
2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Nebraska Omaha
Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022
* Ross Browner
1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Notre Dame
March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022
* Dave Butz
2014 Hall of Fame Inductee
Purdue University
June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022
Leland Byrd
Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan
Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference
April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022
Bill Cain
Athletics Director
East Carolina University
Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022
* Frank Cignetti Sr.
2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
West Virginia, Indiana (PA)
Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022
* Jake Crouthamel
1999 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Syracuse University
Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College
June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022
Bill Dando
Head Football Coach
John Carroll (OH), Buffalo
April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022
* Vince Dooley
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
2004 NFF Toner Award
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Georgia
Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022
Bill Draddy
NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President
Michigan State University
May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022
Robert Epling
NFF Board Member
Orange Bowl Committee Past President
Former Furman University Football Player
Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022
Lawrence Fan
Athletics Administrator
San José State University
Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022
Bill Fulcher
Head Football Coach
Tampa, Georgia Tech
Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022
Gary Gaines
Head Football Coach
Abilene Christian University
May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022
Ray Greene
Head Football Coach
North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M
Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022
Tim Griffin
San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer
FWAA Past President
University of Memphis
July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022
* Ray Guy
2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern Mississippi
Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022
* John Hadl
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Kansas
Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022
Charles Harris
Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA)
Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022
Jim Hilyer
Head Football Coach
University of Alabama at Birmingham
July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022
* Ernie Hoidal
2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Southern Idaho Chapter
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman
University of San Francisco
Aug. 26, 1949 – Sept. 20, 2022
* Paul Hoolahan
2018 NFF Legacy Award
Sugar Bowl CEO
Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University
University of North Carolina
c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022
* Walt Hunt
2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF King County/Seattle Chapter
University of Washington
June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022
Arnold Jeter
Head Football Coach
Delaware State, New Jersey City University
Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022
Dr. Vannette W. Johnson
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022
* Shelby Jordan
2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Washington University in St. Louis (MO)
Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022
Larry Lacewell
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Arkansas State University
Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022
Mike Leach
Head Football Coach
Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State
March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022
* Jim Lynch
1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
University of Notre Dame
Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022
John Madden
Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster
Cal Poly
April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021
* Hugh McElhenny
1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022
Gary Moeller
Head Football Coach
Illinois, Michigan
Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022
Guy Morriss
Head Football Coach
Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce
May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022
* Darrell Mudra
2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa
Athletics Director – North Dakota State
Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022
* Robert Mulcahy III
NFF Board Member
2010 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Rutgers University
May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022
* Thomas Murphy
1994 NFF Gold Medal
Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.
Cornell University
May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022
Walt Nadzak
Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut
Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel
July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022
Stan Parrish
Head Football Coach
Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan
Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022
* Marvin Powell
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern California
Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022
Bo Reardon
NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President
Springfield College (MA)
May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022
* Rick Redman
1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022
Tom Reed
Head Football Coach
Miami (OH), North Carolina State
Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022
Greg Robinson
Head Football Coach
Syracuse University
Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022
Vin Scully
Legendary Broadcaster
Fordham University
Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022
Chuck Stobart
Head Football Coach
Toledo, Utah, Memphis
Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022
John T. Stuart III
Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman
University of Texas
Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022
* Charley Trippi
1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Georgia
Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022
Roger Valdiserri
Athletics Administrator
University of Notre Dame
May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022
* Joe Yukica
Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth
1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter
May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022
Devin Chandler (2002-2022)
Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022)
D’Sean Perry (2000-2022)
University of Virginia Football Players
* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient