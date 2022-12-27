The National Football Foundation remembers those who paved the way in college football and left us in 2022.

IRVING, Texas (Dec. 27, 2022) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered today those who passed away in 2022 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations. “It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2022, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.” Click here to view a special “In Memoriam” video that debuted earlier this month during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas that honors those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022. Bill Archie Head Football Coach, Athletics Director Norfolk State University Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022 Jimmy Asato Head Football Coach University of Hawai’i July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022 * Bob Babich 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Miami University (OH) May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022 * Frank Beckmann 2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award Voice of the Michigan Wolverines Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022 Jerry Berndt Head Football Coach DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022 * Marlin Briscoe 2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Nebraska Omaha Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022 * Ross Browner 1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Notre Dame March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022 * Dave Butz 2014 Hall of Fame Inductee Purdue University June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022 Leland Byrd Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022 Bill Cain Athletics Director East Carolina University Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022 * Frank Cignetti Sr. 2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Head Football Coach West Virginia, Indiana (PA) Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022 * Jake Crouthamel 1999 NFF Toner Award Athletics Director – Syracuse University Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022 Bill Dando Head Football Coach John Carroll (OH), Buffalo April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022 * Vince Dooley 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee 2004 NFF Toner Award Head Football Coach, Athletics Director University of Georgia Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022 Bill Draddy NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President Michigan State University May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022 Robert Epling NFF Board Member Orange Bowl Committee Past President Former Furman University Football Player Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022 Lawrence Fan Athletics Administrator San José State University Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022 Bill Fulcher Head Football Coach Tampa, Georgia Tech Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022 Gary Gaines Head Football Coach Abilene Christian University May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022 Ray Greene Head Football Coach North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022 Tim Griffin San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer FWAA Past President University of Memphis July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022 * Ray Guy 2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Southern Mississippi Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022 * John Hadl 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Kansas Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022 Charles Harris Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA) Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022 Jim Hilyer Head Football Coach University of Alabama at Birmingham July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022 * Ernie Hoidal 2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award NFF Southern Idaho Chapter Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman University of San Francisco Aug. 26, 1949 – Sept. 20, 2022 * Paul Hoolahan 2018 NFF Legacy Award Sugar Bowl CEO Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University University of North Carolina c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022 * Walt Hunt 2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award NFF King County/Seattle Chapter University of Washington June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022 Arnold Jeter Head Football Coach Delaware State, New Jersey City University Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022 Dr. Vannette W. Johnson Head Football Coach, Athletics Director University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022 * Shelby Jordan 2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Washington University in St. Louis (MO) Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022 Larry Lacewell Head Football Coach, Athletics Director Arkansas State University Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022 Mike Leach Head Football Coach Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022 * Jim Lynch 1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee 1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete University of Notre Dame Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022 John Madden Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster Cal Poly April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021 * Hugh McElhenny 1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Washington Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022 Gary Moeller Head Football Coach Illinois, Michigan Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022 Guy Morriss Head Football Coach Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022 * Darrell Mudra 2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa Athletics Director – North Dakota State Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022 * Robert Mulcahy III NFF Board Member 2010 NFF Toner Award Athletics Director – Rutgers University May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022 * Thomas Murphy 1994 NFF Gold Medal Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc. Cornell University May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022 Walt Nadzak Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022 Stan Parrish Head Football Coach Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022 * Marvin Powell 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Southern California Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022 Bo Reardon NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President Springfield College (MA) May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022 * Rick Redman 1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Washington March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022 Tom Reed Head Football Coach Miami (OH), North Carolina State Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022 Greg Robinson Head Football Coach Syracuse University Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022 Vin Scully Legendary Broadcaster Fordham University Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022 Chuck Stobart Head Football Coach Toledo, Utah, Memphis Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022 John T. Stuart III Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman University of Texas Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022 * Charley Trippi 1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee University of Georgia Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022 Roger Valdiserri Athletics Administrator University of Notre Dame May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022 * Joe Yukica Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth 1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022 Devin Chandler (2002-2022) Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022) D’Sean Perry (2000-2022) University of Virginia Football Players * College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient