Mary Lou Carter was born April 16, 1935 to Floyd Wayne Seaton & Dora (Roberts) Seaton in Afton, OK. Mary passed away December 25, 2022 at her home in Shawnee, OK.

Mary was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her first husband, R.G. Avery and her second husband Billy Gene Carter. She was also preceded in death by one son Paul Carter, one daughter-in-law, Donna Avery, five brothers, Wayne, Ed, Joe, Gene & Jack.

She is survived by one son, Floyd Avery of Shawnee, OK & one daughter, Joann of Houston, TX. Mary is also survived by 3 sisters, Margaret Mayo & Ellen Balles, both of Big Cabin, OK, and Sue Fourkiller of Eufaula, OK.

