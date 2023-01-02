Allen Wayne Mayfield

Allen Mayfield of Prague, Oklahoma, was born January 24, 1948 in Prague, Oklahoma to Henry Harmon and Thelma Leota (Tucker) Mayfield. He passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Prague, Oklahoma at the age of 74.

Allen was a resident of Prague most of his life and graduated from Paden High School in 1966. He joined the Navy in 1968 and served his country for 6 years. He was a lab tech for the Prague Hospital and retired after 20 years. He also enjoyed working on computers and old vehicles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Kyra Kay and one brother, Henry Harmon Mayfield, Jr.

Survivors include his two sons, Rod Mayfield and wife Kimberly of Woodland, California and Ron Mayfield also of Woodland, California; two daughters Robin Schwab of Woodland, California and Rona Bilbio of Orlando, Florida and the children’s mother, Sharon Johnson-Mayfield; three brothers, Melvin Mayfield of Paden, Oklahoma, John Mayfield and wife Betty of Wellston, Oklahoma and Louis Mayfield and wife Sylvia of Wilmer, Alabama; one sister Velma Beck and Husband Tim of Prague, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his special friend Tami Vanderstraeten of the home.