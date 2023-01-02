Free ODWC Trapping Workshops Set; Sign-up Now Open

Anyone who has ever wanted to learn about trapping for furbearers such as raccoons, coyotes and bobcats will have two chances soon. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will offer two free land trapping workshops. The first is set for Jan. 21-22 at Fort Gibson Waterfowl Refuge Portion in eastern Oklahoma; the second is set for Feb. 11-12 at Packsaddle Wildlife Management Area in western Oklahoma. Participants will receive hands-on instruction in handling and setting traps, and making sets. Topics will include trapping terminology, traps and equipment, trapping/furbearer regulations, and furbearer biology. There will be opportunities to run traplines with experienced trappers and fur handlers. Instructors will teach all things trapping, from scouting an area to putting up the furs. Participants will have a chance to set out some traps overnight and perhaps catch some furbearers of their own. All equipment will be provided, and no licenses will be required for the courses. Regulated trapping produces many benefits for people and wildlife populations, including property damage control, promoting public health and safety, managing overpopulation, and species reintroductions. Here are some other key points about regulated trapping: Trapping is managed through scientifically based regulations that are strictly enforced by conservation officers.

Trappers support conservation through their purchases of appropriate licenses.

Education for trappers is provided in all states.

Agencies are continually reviewing and developing rules, regulations, education programs, and capture methods to ensure the humaneness of trapping.

Trapping is aimed at wildlife species that are abundant; it poses no risk of endangering any species. The ODWC trapping workshop sizes are limited. To reserve a spot, go to https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx and search for “trapping.” For more information on the Fort Gibson workshop, call JD Ridge at (918) 617-1113 or Colby Farquhar at (918) 316-2281. For more information on the Packsaddle workshop, call Marcus Thibodeau at (508) 515-2030 or Ron Smith at (580) 471-3371.