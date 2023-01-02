Free ODWC Trapping Workshops Set; Sign-up Now Open

Instructors will teach all things trapping, from scouting an area to putting up the furs. Participants will have a chance to set out some traps overnight and perhaps catch some furbearers of their own. All equipment will be provided, and no licenses will be required for the courses.
Regulated trapping produces many benefits for people and wildlife populations, including property damage control, promoting public health and safety, managing overpopulation, and species reintroductions. Here are some other key points about regulated trapping:
- Trapping is managed through scientifically based regulations that are strictly enforced by conservation officers.
- Trappers support conservation through their purchases of appropriate licenses.
- Education for trappers is provided in all states.
- Agencies are continually reviewing and developing rules, regulations, education programs, and capture methods to ensure the humaneness of trapping.
- Trapping is aimed at wildlife species that are abundant; it poses no risk of endangering any species.