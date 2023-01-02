NOTIFICATION OF CAPTURE: SHELBY GOODNIGHT (DOC 581096)

Shelby Goodnight, 32, an inmate reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester since Thursday night, has been safely returned to custody.

Inmate Goodnight was apprehended in the Coweta area shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday during the course of a multi-agency search. Inmate Goodnight was located hiding in a bush by an officer from the Wagoner County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Division.

Goodnight is currently in the custody of agents from the Office of the Inspector General and will be returned to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester where he will face additional charges.

STOLEN WORK TRUCK SOUGHT IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE SEARCH FOR INMATE SHELBY GOODNIGHT

Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma are searching for a work truck stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Eufaula around 9 a.m. on Friday. The truck is believed to be under the control of inmate Shelby Goodnight (DOC 581096), who walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Thursday night.

The truck is described as a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with an Oklahoma license plate V77028. The four-door truck has black letters reading “A 215” beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel, and it is missing the keyhole on the driver’s side front door. The truck’s VIN has been reported as 1FTFX1EF2HKC53460.

Inmate Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday. Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.

Inmate Goodnight, 32, is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County. He is a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

If you have seen Inmate Goodnight, know of his whereabouts, or have seen the truck he is believed to be driving, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.

NOTIFICATION OF WALKAWAY: SHELBY GOODNIGHT (DOC 581096)

Shelby Goodnight (DOC 581096), an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, has unlawfully walked away from the corrections facility in which he was housed.

Inmate Goodnight walked away from his housing unit around 10 p.m. on December 29. Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.

If you have seen Inmate Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.