Jess Harjochee

Funeral services for Jess Harjochee will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Salt Creek Baptist Church of Wetumka with interment to follow at the Unusee – Harjochee Family Cemetery.

Jess Harjochee was born November 5, 1976 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Lewis “Barney” Harjochee and Deborah Culley. He passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 46.

Jess was a resident of Okfuskee County most all of his life and was a graduate of Mason High School. He later received an associate’s degree from OSU Tech in Okmulgee. Jess enjoyed cooking barbecue and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and companion, Michelle Lowe.

Jess is survived by his son, Jeay Harjochee of Henryetta; four daughters, Taya, Dayna, Jessica and Neeleh all of Henryetta and one brother, Paul Harjochee and fiancé, Billie Proctor of Henryetta.

Active pallbearers will be Brian Culley, Corey King, Cordell King, Jerimiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Devon Pack and Cody Phillips.

Honorary bearers include Phil Phillips, Patrick Bear, Reuben Culley, Okfuskee Ceremonial Ground Members and Darrin Mack.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, OK and officiated by Rev. Timothy Coon.