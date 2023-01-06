Mary Elizabeth Vaught was born March 12, 1938 in Chula Vista, California to Olin Long and Elga (McGehee) Long. She passed away January 2, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 84.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Millard; three brothers, Darrel, Olin and Charles Long; one son, Rick Vaught and daughters, Jane Deatherage and Traci McNabb.

Survivors include her daughter, Leslie and husband Terry of Okemah; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

