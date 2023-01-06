Millard Dane Vaught was born August 11, 1933 in rural Cromwell, Oklahoma to Elwin R. Vaught and Clydie Jane (Smith) Vaught. He passed away December 31, 2022 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carl; one son, Rick; daughters, Janie Vaught-Detherage and Traci Vaught-McNabb and sister, Becky.

Survivors include his wife, Mary who later passed away on Monday, January 2nd; one daughter, Leslie Pate and husband Terry Sanders of Okemah; one brother, Dillard Vaught; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

